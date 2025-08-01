Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Vishal on Friday commenced shooting for his 35th film which is being directed by well known Tamil film director Ravi Arasu.

Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

It may be recalled that several celebrities from the Tamil film industry including directors Vetrimaaran, Saravana Subbaiah (Citizen), Manimaran (NH4), Venkat Mohan (Ayogya), Saravanan (Engeyum Eppodhum), actors Karthi and Jiiva, cinematographer Arthur A Wilson, and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam had graced the occasion.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as Vishal 35, will mark director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actress Dushara Vijayan will be playing the female lead, pairing opposite Vishal for the first time. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai. Sources close to the unit say that the other members of the cast will be revealed soon.

The shooting is set to be completed in a single 45-day schedule in and around Chennai.

--IANS

mkr/