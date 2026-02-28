Vipul Amrutlal Shah alleges Chennai & Kerela theatre owners are being threatened to take down 'Kerala Story 2'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has alleged that the theatre owners of Chennai and Kerala have been receiving threats to pull out their movie, "The Kerala Story 2" after it was released on Friday, following the stay on the movie was removed by the court.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shah requested the Chief Ministers of both states to ensure that the judgment by the court is implemented in full capacity in their jurisdiction.

The filmmaker told IANS, "I request the Chief Ministers of both states to fully implement the judgment of the court and take strict action against the Gunda elements who are trying to stop the movie. Otherwise, what is the point of the law, if it is only implemented on us and not them?"

He further pointed out that, "When there was a stay order on our film, we did not try to run any illegal screenings of the movie. We kept the utmost respect for the judiciary of this country."

On Friday, the Kerala High Court lifted the interim stay on the release of "The Kerala Story 2", allowing the makers to proceed with the theatrical run of the drama.

The court's decision came after a division bench revoked the earlier stay on the release of the movie imposed by a single-judge bench.

During the conversation, when asked about the feedback from the theatre owners, Shah shared, "The film has been getting an extraordinary response at the theatres. Our distributors and theatre owners are extremely happy."

Shah added that, given the audience reaction, the distributors and theatre owners even intend to increase the number of shows and screens for the movie.

"They have even informed that they wish to increase the number of screens and the number of shows as they can see that the audience reaction will be translated into box office numbers," the maker went on to add.

