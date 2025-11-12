Vikrant Massey expresses love for wife Sheetal, says he’s grateful to her for choosing him to share her life with

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey showered love on his wife, Sheetal Thakur, on the occasion of her birthday.

Expressing his deep affection, Vikrant shared that he feels truly grateful to have her by his side and thanked her for choosing him to share her life with. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sector 36 actor shared his romantic images with Sheetal and wrote, “To many more sunsets, travel, silly laughter-fits, food-comas, love, life & babies together @sheetalthakur Thank you for coming into this world today & choosing me to share this beautiful thing called life together. I love you more with every passing breath I take. Stay blessed.”

In the images, the couple is seen enjoying a hill vacation, watching beautiful sunsets together. They pose with their backs to the camera, gazing at the mountains and soaking in the serene view.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur often express their love and admiration for each other through heartfelt social media posts. Earlier, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actor shared a touching post dedicated to all fathers who continue to try, fail, and try again. He also expressed gratitude to his wife, Sheetal, for giving him the honour of becoming a father.

The ‘12th Fail’ actor posted a heartwarming photo with his son, Vardaan and wrote, “A very happy Father’s Day to all the men who try, fail and yet try again to be the Father they’ve always wanted to be. PC: The one who gave me the honour to be one @sheetalthakur.”

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in 2022, and in February this year, they joyfully announced the arrival of their son with a heartfelt message. Their post read, “07.02.2024 — For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.”

