Vijay's son Jason Vijay's first film as director titled 'Sigma'

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The makers of debut director Jason Vijay's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as 'Sigma'.

For the unaware, Jason Sanjay is the son of actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the title poster. It said,"Presenting the Title of #JSJ01 - #SIGMA. The quest begins."

The title poster has Sundeep Kishan sitting on bundles of cash with a bandaged hand.

Sundeep Kishan has already made it evident that he is impressed by Jason Sanjay's qualities. In fact, the young actor had penned a heart touching note on Jason Sanjay's 25th birthday, earlier this year in which he had said, "the world will see and celebrate his hard work, sincerity and originality very soon."

Taking to his Instagram to pen a birthday wish for director Jason Sanjay, Sundeep Kishan had said, "Happy Birthday to My Director Man & God Gifted Little Bro @jason.sanjay_official."

He also went on to add, "Such a blessing to be around your pure hearted enthusiasm and calm everyday … The world shall see/celebrate your hard work, sincerity & Originality very soon and I shall be the proudest brother … Cheers to your 25th birthday being your best year yet. #JS01xSK31"

The film has music by one of the best music directors in the film industry, Thaman S. It also has editing by National Award winning editor Praveen KL and cinematography by Krishnan Vasanth.

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah is believed to be playing the female lead in this film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Talking about headlining the upcoming film, Sundeep had, at the beginning of the year, said, "2024 has been a year of gratification for me, and I'm filled with gratitude for it. I'm immensely thankful to the audience for showering me with love.”

He shared that as he stepped into 2025, he was thrilled to start it on an exciting note with LYCA Productions and Jason Sanjay on a new film.

“Sanjay is making his directorial debut, and it will be an enriching experience to have a fresh perspective on the sets, and during the shoot. He's passionate, dedicated, and has a clear vision for the film, and I can't wait for him to take the audience by surprise."

