Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Kaattaan’ instilled in me confidence in producing film

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has talked stepping into the producers shoes with the upcoming series “Kaattaan” and said that the show instilled in him confidence in producing film.

“The writing of the series was excellent. It talks about the purpose of life. I really enjoyed doing this series,”said the National Award-winning actor said about “Kaattaan”, which is a gritty saga about a fascinating protagonist.

On turning producer, the actor, who made his Hindi debut with the 2023 action-thriller Mumbaikar, said, “The show instilled in me confidence in producing film, and has motivated me to do more.”

Directed by M Manikandan, the series also features Milind Soman in a significant role. It will stream on JioHotstar.

The series marks Vijay Sethupathi’s reunion with director Manikandan, with whom he previously collaborated on films such as Kadaisi Vivasayi and Aandavan Kattalai.

One of the highest paid actors in Indian Cinema, Vijay started his film career working as a background actor and initially played minor supporting roles before his first lead role in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010. In 2012, he rose to fame with Sundarapandian, Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

He went on to establish himself as a successful actor with films such as Soodhu Kavvum, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Iraivi, Vikram Vedha, ‘96, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Petta, Master, Vikram, Viduthalai Part 1, Viduthalai Part 2, Jawan and Maharaja.

The 47-year-old star was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic action comedy film directed by Pandiraj. It also stars Nithya Menen. It follows two headstrong lovers, who navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey.

He will next be seen in Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' . Set in the same universe as the filmmaker's Vada Chennai (2018), it marks the 49th film in Silambarasan's career.

--IANS

dc/