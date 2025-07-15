Vijay Sethupathi and I had mutually decided that we would never work with each other in our lives, says director Pandiraj

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) National Award-winning director Pandiraj, whose upcoming family entertainer Thalaivan Thalaivi features actor Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead, has now disclosed how, before this film, both Vijay Sethupathi and he had decided that they would never work together ever in their lives because of a difference of opinion.

Speaking at a pre-release event of Thalaivan Thalaivi, Pandiraj, who answered questions on the film, disclosed how they got over that difference of opinion and how they got together for the film.

"Some time ago, we had a small difference of opinion and then, it became bigger. It went to a stage where both of us mutually decided that we wouldn't work with each other ever in our lives. However, all that came to an end at one of director Mysskin's birthday parties. I had gone to the party and I saw him (Sethupathi) making an entry. I was not sure if I should greet him or stay away. At one point, Mysskin sir invited all of us to gather around for the cake cutting. I was under the impression that he (Sethupathi) wouldn't notice me in the crowd. After the cake was cut, I found a hand coming over my shoulder and locking me in an embracing grip. I turned around to see that it was Vijay Sethupathi. He greeted me affectionately and said, 'Shall we do a film together?' and ended the difference of opinion then and there."

Pandiraj went on to disclose that when he wrote the script for this film, he felt Vijay Sethupathi would be the best person to play the protagonist.

"My cameraman has worked with Sethu on a number of films. So, when he heard the script, he called up Sethupathi and told him that 'Pandiraj has a wonderful story in which he feels you will be the best person to play the lead. Sethupathi said he would be delighted to work with me and asked us to come immediately. I gave him a narration for only about 20 minutes and Sethupathi, who loved the story and the names of the characters in the film, instantly said 'yes'," Pandiraj added, saying that was how they started working together on this film.

Thalaivan Thalaivi, which has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs, has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is produced by one of Tamil film industry's most respected production houses, Sathya Jyothi Films. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 25 this year.

