Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive a beautiful Ganesh idol from Home Minister Amit Shah

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna received a beautiful Ganesh idol from Home Minister Amit Shah as they visited him to invite him to their wedding reception expected to take place on March 4.

Taking to his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, he dropped some snippets from the meeting with the politician.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor shared that they have placed the Ganesh Idol in their prayer hall.

"Met the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Garu and spent such a lovely time talking culture, cinema and received a beautiful Ganesh idol that now sits in our prayer hall (sic)," VD wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The new bride, Rashmika, also uploaded some glimpses of her meet with Amit Shah on social media, along with the caption, "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah sir Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home (sic)."

Not just the Home Minister, Vijay and Rashmika also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation for their wedding reception.

As the couple took the blessing of the Prime Minister before their Big Day, they discussed some exciting topics such as history and architecture.

Spilling his excitement about meeting PM Modi, Vijay wrote on his handle, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter."

Rashmika went on to say, "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents..Some moments just stay with you forever."

Showering his blessings on Vijay and Rashmika, the Prime Minister even wrote a sweet letter to their parents, which was also shared by VD in his post.

