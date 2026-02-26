Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna his ‘home and calm’ in first post after marriage

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot with actress Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday, has shared his first post after the wedding ceremony.

The actor took to Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the wedding festivities featuring himself and his wife.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend, my wife”.

The couple reportedly opted for an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends from the film fraternity. The two stars, who have shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, got married on Thursday at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

After the wedding the families of the couples distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue. It was on February 22, when the couple finally announced their wedding to their fans on social media. They revealed that their wedding will officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The two explained that the name "Virosh" wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans, who years ago lovingly combined their names into “VIROSH”.

Earlier, the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple featured a Haldi ceremony for the guests. Vijay took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and gave fans a glimpse of the intimate setup, and the visuals blend tradition and personal charm.

