Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about humble beginnings, and the sense of fulfillment with every appreciation

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the Zee Cine Awards, has said that since he comes from a place where nothing comes easy, every bit of appreciation feels earned.

The actor bagged the honour for his work in the period film ‘Chhaava’. The actor’s portrayal in the film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and intensity, earning him both critical acclaim and audience admiration. His performance stood out as one of the most impactful aspects of the film, contributing significantly to its success.

Talking about the award, the actor said, “This award means a lot because it reminds me of the years of waiting, learning and not giving up. Chhaava gave me an opportunity to be part of a powerful story, and I am thankful to the entire team for trusting me. I come from a place where nothing comes easy, so every bit of appreciation feels earned. I will continue to work with honesty and give my best in every role”.

Speaking through his work, Viineet Kumar Siingh once again proved his ability to bring complex characters to life with authenticity and restraint. Over the years, he has built a reputation for choosing strong, meaningful roles and delivering performances rooted in realism and dedication.

The win marks an important milestone in his journey, highlighting his consistent growth as an actor in the Hindi film industry. From independent cinema to mainstream films, the actor has carved a unique space for himself with his craft and commitment to storytelling.

The actor is set to appear in several upcoming projects across different genres. Among them is ‘Hello Bachho’, which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026 on Netflix. The series is already generating curiosity among audiences, and expectations are high for yet another impactful performance from the actor.

