Vignesh Shivan's 'LIK' to hit screens on April 3?

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) An instagram post by director Vignesh Shivan has led fans to believe that his long-awaited romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' may now release on April 3 this year.

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Taking to his Instagram stories section, director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, wrote, " April 3rd! Everyone in cinema says one Friday can change everything! It this going to be that Good a Friday!?"

The post has given rise to speculation if whether the film is gearing up for a release on the festival day of 'Good Friday'.

The film, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year. Sources in the industry had said that the makers were looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend. However, that did not happen.

Now, director Vignesh Shivan's cryptic post has led to speculation if whether the film will release on April 3 this year.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

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