Veteran actor Dalip Tahil reflects on 45 years in cinema, notes shift from single screens to multi-platform era

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who has completed an impressive 45 years in the film industry, shared insights into how the landscape of cinema has transformed over the decades.

Recalling the early days when single-screen theatres dominated and opportunities were limited, he noted the rise of OTT platforms, television, and multiplexes has now opened up a wider range of possibilities for actors and filmmakers alike. Reflecting on his career, Dalip told IANS, “When I started 45 years ago, there were only single-screen cinemas, and getting work was very difficult. Today, there are multiple platforms—OTT, TV, and multiplexes—so opportunities are more. But you must be clear about your reason for joining the industry. There’s nothing wrong in wanting stardom, money, or a big house—but remember, before becoming a star, you must first become a good actor.”

When asked if there’s a role he’s most proud of over his decades-long career, the Baazigar actor reflected on the many characters he’s portrayed, each contributing in its own way to his growth as an actor. “I consider myself very fortunate to have worked in so many good films.

Dalip shared, “My first superhit was ‘My Dear Kuttichathan,’ India’s first 3D film in Malayalam. Then came “Aaj Ki Aawaz,” “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” “Baazigar,” “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai,” “Mission Mangal,” and more recently “Special Ops 2” and “The Family Man.”

“I can’t single out one role—my career has been blessed with great projects and talented colleagues,” he added.

Talking about his latest OTT project, “Special Ops,” Tahil mentioned, “Working with Neeraj Pandey is a privilege. I admire him greatly. He first approached me for Special Ops season one, but that role didn’t work out. For season two, he offered me a complex character. I trusted Neeraj’s vision and played the role as guided. On OTT, the writers and directors control the narrative, and Neeraj is both courageous and creative.”

