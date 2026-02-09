Venkatesh unveils teaser of gripping anthology 'High'

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Popular Telugu star Venkatesh on Monday unveiled the gripping teaser of director S Krishna's upcoming film 'High', an anthology of four stories.

For the unaware, S Krishna is best known for being a close associate of hit maker Anil Ravipudi and a co-writer of several of his blockbusters. Krishna makes his debut as a director with HIGH, an ambitious project in which he also serves as writer, actor, and co-producer.

The film is being jointly backed by Harish Peddi, S Krishna, and Sekhar Divvela under Imagespark Entertainment and Myra Creations.

The lead cast features Ananya Sharma, S Krishna, Pallavi Dora, Krishna Kamal, Sai Krishna, and Revanth (Bulliraju).

The teaser unfolds as a gripping anthology, portraying four individuals who interpret “high” through their own emotional, moral, and psychological lenses. One woman hires someone to end her life, another man chases money and seeks his high in alcohol, a second girl finds her high in reclaiming her self-respect, while her lover pursues the adrenaline of dangerous bets.

The film, it seems, will subtly make the point that life’s true highs don’t come from taking the wrong paths, they come from choosing the right ones. And when a high is earned the right way, the joy feels far more intense and deeply fulfilling.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Mallu Nayak and Suneel Reddy who seem to have employed tight close-ups, rapid cuts, and a shifting color palette to help the director narrate his tale more intensely. Music director Vikasa Badisa amplifies the mood with a pulsating score designed to make the audience experience the high the characters feel. GRK Saran Ravula has handled the film's editing, while V Venkat has overseen the action sequences.

The teaser packs a punch and sets strong expectations from the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that already shooting of the talkie portions is complete. Only the songs remain to be shot. Sources also point out that the team has already begun post-production and that this work too was progressing at a brisk pace.

