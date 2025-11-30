Vemal on shooting with an elephant for 'Mahasenha': I would feed jalebis to the elephant before every shot! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Vemal, who plays the lead in director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan's upcoming action thriller 'Mahasenha', has now disclosed how he fed jalebis to an elephant with which he had to act in a bid to befriend it.

The film, which is being produced by Marudham Productions, is an action thriller that will be rooted in nature, spirituality, and forest mythology. Apart from Vemal, the film also features Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Mahima Gupta, John Vijay, Kabir Duhan Singh, Alfred Jose, Ilakkiya, and Vijay Siyon in pivotal roles, along with Sena the elephant, which plays a significant and symbolic part in the story.

Talking exclusively to IANS, actor Vemal said, "There is a portion in the film in which I had to shoot with this elephant. We shot the elephant portions of this film completely in Kerala. Initially, I was a little scared to act with the elephant because that was the time there were news reports that an elephant had crushed two people to death at Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu."

The actor went on to say, "However, it was a well trained elephant and the owner and its mahout kept giving me confidence. I was told by the owner and the mahout that the elephant loved jalebis and therefore before every shot, I would feed it jalebis to befriend it."

Sources say that the film, the audio of which was launched on Sunday, will be a mystical and emotionally charged adventure.

Written and directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, the film will explore the eternal conflict between divine natural forces and human greed. The story, sources say, is set deep within the forests of Gudalur, Wayanad, Kollimalai and Ooty.

Speaking about the project, Director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan said, "Mahasenha is not just a film about the jungle — it’s a story about faith, power, and the harmony between man and nature. I wanted to explore how greed disturbs this divine balance, and how spirituality restores it. Every frame of this film reflects our respect for nature and the belief that divinity exists in every living being. The forest itself is a character — alive, emotional, and powerful."

The film has been designed as a visually rich cinematic experience, combining real forest landscapes, stunning CGI artistry, and a deeply emotional human narrative.

On the technical front, the film has background score by Uday Prakash and cinematography by D R Manas Babu. Editing for the film is by Nagooran Ramasandiranand stunts have been choreographed by Ram Kumar. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Dastha and Ameer. Art direction for the film is by V.S. Dinesh Kumar.

--IANS

mkr/