Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) Wishing Ram Charan a happy birthday, actor Varun Tej Konidela on Friday told his elder brother that he had handled life in a way that had surprised him every time.

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Taking to his social media timelines to pen a heartfelt birthday wish to his elder brother Ram Charan, actor Varun Tej wrote, "Happy birthday Anna. I still remember the rebel kid you used to be and now seeing you become someone so genuinely humble, calm, and full of heart…it’s something I truly admire. You handle life in a way that surprises me every time. No noise, no drama just quiet strength and love. You’re my rock! Love you. #HBDRamCharan."

Actor Allu Arjun too greeted Ram Charan, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday. Allu Arjun wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest cousin @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a Pedda … hmmm no … a #Peddi successful year to come."

Earlier on Friday, Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, had, while wishing his son a happy birthday, pointed out how Ram Charan had made him truly proud.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a birthday wish for his dear son, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Charan Babu… From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud."

The Megastar went on to say,"The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger. May God’s blessings and fans’ love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday dear AlwaysRamCharan."

Chiranjeevi's daughter and well known producer Sushmita Konidela too penned a birthday greeting for her brother.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a birthday greeting for her superstar brother, she wrote, "He is our Strength. He is our Pride. He is our Love. Happiest birthday to my dearest Brother. May God bless him with abundance. @alwaysramcharan."

Actor Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela was also among those who wished Ram Charan a happy birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anna Konidela wrote, "A very happy birthday to Charan Anna from Mark and all of us. May he always be strong and successful! Happy birthday @alwaysramcharan."

It may be recalled that only a day ago, Anna Konidela had penned an emotional post about how she had never had a brother but how life had quietly given her two brothers -- in Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu.

Meanwhile, the makers of actor Ram Charan's eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Peddi', released a special glimpse video from the film called the Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The video showed Ram Charan's transformation as a well toned wrestler in the film.

--IANS

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