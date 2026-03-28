Varun Tej Konidela-starrer Bhari's first look out!

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) The makers of director Yadhu Vamsee's next film 'Bhari', featuring actor Varun Tej Konidela in the lead, on Saturday released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

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Pink Elephant Pictures, the production house producing the film, shared not only the first look poster of the film but also released a special motion poster of the film on its social media timelines.

It wrote, "The net is set. The game is ON. Serving up the First Look of #Bhari! A high-voltage drama that is set to shake the stands. #BhariFirstLook #BhariTheFilm."

The special motion poster released by the makers make it evident that the film, which will be a rural sports drama, will revolve around the sport of volleyball.

Produced by Niharika Konidela on behalf of Pink Elephant Pictures, the film will be directed by Yadhu Vamsee, best known for having directed the entertainer 'Committee Kurrollu'. The film is to be co-directed by Ravi Sankar D and will have Ramesh Manyam as its executive producer. '

The film officially went on floors on Saturday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest at the event, that was attended by a host of celebrities and the film's unit.

Although the other cast members of this film haven't been disclosed at this point in time, the makers chose to announce the names of its technical crew.

Music for the rural entertainer is to be scored by Anudeep Dev. Cinematography for the film is to be by Danush Bhaskar and editing is to be handled by the efficient Anwar Ali.

The art direction team is to be led by Vishnu Vardhan Pulla and costumes for the film are to be designed by Aishwarya Rajeev. The story of the film, which seems to have been set at a time when the usage of Rs 1000 notes was prevalent, has been penned by four people namely Venkat Subhash Cheerla, Utham Lekkala, Ranjith Marreddy and Vickey.

--IANS

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