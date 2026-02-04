Varun Dhawan shares BTS of ‘Border 2’ director giving ‘finishing touches’ to his look

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of his latest release “Border 2” as he shared moments of director Anurag Singh giving final finishing touches to his character.

Varun took to the Instagram stories section, where he re-shared a video originally posted by his fan club. In the video, Anurag is seen fixing Varun’s look as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya for a scene in the film.

The actor captioned the post: “My director @anurag_singh_films giving the finishing touches.”

Border 2, is based on the 1971 war and real events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Varun will be seen in “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It is all set to hit the screens on June 5. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired by this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

