Valuables, Rs 57,000 stolen from Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse which was vacant for 4 months

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) The thieves, who carried out burglary at former actress Sangeeta Bijlani's bungalow in Pawandharan area, stole a TV worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 50,000 cash, totalling Rs 57,000.

The actress’ bungalow is located in Tikona Peth area of Pune district. A case has been registered at Lonavla Rural Police Station. Mohammed Mujeeb Khan has lodged a complaint at the Lonavala Rural Police Station.

The police shared that the complainant is a private employee with Sangeeta Bijlani. The bungalow was vacant for 4 months. The theft was discovered on July 18 when Sangeeta Bijlani reached her bungalow at around 9.30 am on July 18, 2025. The thieves entered the premises from the rear side of the bungalow and stole a TV and cash on the first floor.

The culprits are at large. An official statement from the actress with regards to the incident is awaited. The former actress is very active on social media and keeps giving a peek into her life to her fans and followers. She recently celebrated her 65th birthday, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted attending the celebration.

Talking about the former actress, the 65-year-old star began modelling at the age of 16. She went on to do many commercials. She was crowned Miss India Universe Title in 1980. She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea where she won the Best National Costume award designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi and then went on to act in ‘Tridev’, ‘Hathyar’, ‘Jurm’, ‘Yodha’, ‘Yugandhar’, ‘Izzat’ and ‘Lakshman Rekha’. She did a bilingual film in Hindi and Kannada opposite Vishnu Vardhan. She has also worked with Mahesh Bhatt, Mukul Anand, J.P. Dutta, Rahul Rawail and N. Chandra. She was last seen on screen in the 1996 film ‘Nirbhay’, an action thriller directed by Vinod Dewan.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Kiran Kumar. The movie tells the story of an innocent young man who is entrapped and convicted in a murder case.

