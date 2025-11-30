Vairamuthu reveals reason for Rajinikanth's success; says work comes first for Superstar!

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Congratulating Superstar Rajinikanth for having received the Lifetime Achievement Award, seven-time National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu on Sunday revealed Rajinikanth's accordance of top priority to his work as one of the significant reasons for his unfading glory and unending victories

Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Rajinikanth in Tamil, Vaiaramuthu said, "We congratulate Rajinikanth for having received the Lifetime Achievement Award."

The seven-time National Award winning lyricist, who has worked with Rajinikanth on a number of films, then went on to cite the reasons for Rajinikanth's unfading glory and unending victories.

Vairamuthu said Rajinikanth accorded top priority to his work and that everything else followed. The actor, he pointed out, never channeled the fame that the world of art had bestowed on him into other fields.

Rajinikanth, the lyricist pointed out, also knew to set limits for both his distance and closeness to fans.

"Through diet and exercise, he manages to maintain a slim body devoid of a paunch," Vairamuthu said and added that, "Rajinikanth does not fall behind and journeys with upcoming generations without changing himself."

Vairamuthu then drew attention to the fact that although Rajinikanth sought to stay away from controversies, society kept dragging him into it. "Even if society drags him into controversies, he does not plan to create controversies," said the lyricist.

Rajinikanth showed humility in public, Vairamuthu said and added that arrogance, if it existed, existed in private.

The lyricist then went on to recall a few lines from a song he had penned for a film and said the actor was striving to prove the lines true with his life.

Vairamuthu wrote, "He is determined to prove the lines, 'My life will not leave my body until I become Mount Everest. My body will not burn until I touch the limit." with his life."

The lyricist finally ended the post saying, Rajinikanth was someone who believed that like him, others too must live well. "Long live Rajinikanth for several years," he said.

