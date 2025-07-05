Urvashi Rautela joins the 'Dame Ur Grrr' trend with Jassie Gill during 'Kasoor 2' shoot

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently busy shooting for her next, "Kasoor 2", alongside Jassie Gill.

It was speculated for a long time that Urvashi will be a part of "Kasoor 2", and now the former beauty queen has finally joined the sets of the forthcoming drama.

During the shoot, Urvashi was spotted joining the 'Dame Ur Grr' trend with her co-star. Both Urvashi and Jassie were seen enjoying a scooter ride in the video captioned, "Dame Un Grrrr @jassie.gill."

Talking about working with Urvashi in 'Kasoor 2' Jassie said, "Urvashi Rautela is the most beautiful girl in the universe. She is the most versatile and talented actress and our queen of Cannes. I’m truly happy to do our first film together with Kasoor 2."

Before this, Urvashi made headlines for her unfortunate wardrobe mishap during Cannes 2025.

She explained that her gown tore after her car came to a sudden halt to avoid hitting an elderly woman.

Speaking to IANS, she shared, “My dear fans, let me share a story that redefined our red-carpet journey. As we hurried toward the event, our car came to a sudden stop elderly 70-year-old woman, full of life’s wisdom, crossed our path. Our driver’s swift action to protect her sent us lurching forward, and my gown, a vision of artistry, paid the price with a tear. Yet, in that moment, I felt not loss but gratitude for her safety, for our survival, and for the chance to walk the red carpet with a story worth telling. True strength lies in perspective and in shaping our narrative. I choose to weave this tale not of a torn dress but of a heart intact, a spirit unbroken, and a commitment to shine for my nation."

"Fortune favors the bold, and I chose to step onto that carpet, not as a victim of circumstance but as a queen of resolve. We celebrate a life spared. Let’s raise a toast to priorities that outshine any spotlight," Urvashi added.

