Unni Mukundan calls playing PM Modi in biopic ‘Maa Vande’ overwhelming and inspiring

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has described portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic “Maa Vande” as both overwhelming and deeply inspiring.

He shared that stepping into the shoes of the nation’s leader was a profound experience, allowing him to connect with Modi’s journey, dedication, and vision for India on a personal level. On the occasion of PM Modi’s 75th birthday today, the makers announced the biopic on the life of the Prime Minister on social media. Unni also took to his Instagram handle to share the poster from the upcoming film and expressed his emotions.

The actor wrote, “I’m humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood.”

“Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me. As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit.”

His post further read, “From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: “Jhookvanu Nahi”, which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since.”

“Maa Vande will release worldwide, in every major Indian language and worldwide. On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie See you at the movies,” added Unni Mukundan.

“Maa Vande,” produced by Veer Reddy M, and directed by directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, stars Unni Mukundan in the role of Narendra Modi. The upcoming biopic aims to depict the extraordinary journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on real-life events, the film will trace his rise from childhood to becoming the nation’s leader. It will also spotlight the special bond he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who played a pivotal role as a source of guidance and inspiration throughout his life.

