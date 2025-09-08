Unit of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' to begin song shoot from Monday

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Nayanthara in the lead, is to be begin shooting a song from Monday.

Sources say that the song, which will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, is to be shot in Hyderabad. The number, the sources add, will have a catchy tune that has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for delivering chartbusters.

They also inform that the music director has composed a diverse and energetic album for the film. The new song is to be choreographed by dance master Vijay Polanki.

The film has triggered great excitement among fans. It may be recalled that the makers released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr