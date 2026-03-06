Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka plays Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy'

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) The makers of director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy, featuring actor Manchu Manoj in the lead, on Friday, announced that Ukrainian model and actress Maria Riabhoshapka would play the female lead in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and wrote, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj had announced the title of this film as 'David Reddy' in August last year on the occasion of completing 21 years in the film industry. The actor had disclosed that this film would be a historical action drama.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a lengthy post to express gratitude to all those who had supported him and enabled him to reach the milestone in his film career, Manchu Manoj had said, "With a heart full of gratitude… Today marks 21 years of my journey in cinema. I feel truly blessed to be still doing what I love. And with the same love and hope, sharing my 21st film titled #DavidReddy."

"A raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 to 1922, brought to life by the visionary Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti garu, and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures. Thank you for standing by me all these years. Humbled and excited for what’s ahead. #MM21 #MM," he had said then.

Manchu Manoj also shared a poster along with the announcement. The poster had the caption, "Born in the Madras Presidency, Raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British empire. Rebellion begins...". The caption gave the impression that the story of the film would revolve around India's struggle for freedom.

