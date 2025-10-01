Twinkle Khanna shares nostalgic "twinning moment" with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Mumbai Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna shared a fun throwback moment, posting side-by-side collages with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on her social media account.

In her caption, she wrote, “Back when @aliaabhatt and I accidentally twinned. And @varundvn and I unintentionally matched. Good old days – when our controversies were washable Catch the episode on @primevideoin tomorrow! #TwoMuchOnPrime.”

In the first collage, Twinkle is seen posing in a chic striped blue shirt paired with a navy slip dress layered over it, while Alia Bhatt sported an almost identical outfit. The uncanny similarity between the two made for an adorable twinning moment. In another throwback picture shared by Twinkle, she can be seen at the airport in a white shirt and blue jeans, while Varun Dhawan is seen in ripped denim with a white shirt.

Both were spotted at different times and events. The two looked effortlessly in sync, adding another light-hearted layer to the post.

The timing of Twinkle's post is perfectly in tune with the buzz around her talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”. The promo clips already released have promised a laughter riot, especially with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan set to appear together on national television after many years on a talk show.

The duo, first made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's “Student of the Year” in 2012.

Later on they went on to star opposite each other in films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, and “Kalank”.

Their easy camaraderie both on and off screen has always been a hit with fans, and their joint appearance on the talk show is already being touted as the highlight.

–IANS

rd/