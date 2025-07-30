Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a lighthearted post featuring her pet dog.

In a post on Instagram, she reflected on how her furry companion remains the most unimpressed co-star she’s ever had. With a mix of humor and charm, Twinkle gave a glimpse into her everyday life with her four-legged friend. On Tuesday, the Mela actress posted her two images, where she is seen posing holding her pet dog in her arms. For the caption, the Mrs Funnybones author wrote, “I’ve shared the spotlight with humans, egos posing as humans, and even a python once. But this one is by far the least impressed-with me, the camera, or life in general. When does your dog make you feel like you’re the pet?."

Notably, Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of her bond with her pet dog on social media. Back in April, she posted heartwarming images of herself cuddling him and affectionately referred to him as the “lightbulb in all our hearts.”

“The lightbulb in all our hearts. Are you a dog person? Tell me the cutest thing your furry friend does in the comments below,” Khanna wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently grabbed attention with the announcement of her upcoming chat show alongside actress Kajol. Titled “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” the show will be co-hosted and directed by the duo. It promises unfiltered, lively conversations and a star-studded lineup, featuring some of the most prominent names from Bollywood and the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said in a statement, “We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

