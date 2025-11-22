Trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' promises explosive action entertainer

Chennai:The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now released an action-packed trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Production house 14 Reels, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the trailer. It wrote, "His rage is divine. His power is destructive. Here is the #Akhanda2Trailer #Akhanda2SurgicalStrike. #Akhanda2 in cinemas worldwide on December 5th."

The trailer begins with evil forces conjuring a plan to make the masses lose faith in the belief that when difficulties arise, God arrives to help. A voice over says, "We must make them believe that God will not arrive when difficulties arise. The day they believe that, this country will go to pieces." The trailer also makes it evident that the wicked are looking to target the Kumbha Mela.

Meanwhile, Aadhi's character comes across as one practising black magic. The trailer also shows that the film will have mother's sentiment, with Balakrishna's mom, who is on her death bed, telling Balakrishna that her soul will rest in peace only if her son performs her last rites.

The film, it seems, will have plenty of both conventional and supernatural fights. The trailer has a portion that shows Balakrishna saying, "In any nation in any world, what you find is a religion. Here in India, you find a dharmam called Sanatana Haindava Dharmam." The trailer also ends with Balakrishna warning the country's enemies that they haven't seen India's Vishwaroopam yet.

It is evident from the trailer that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the big screens on December 5 this year. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

