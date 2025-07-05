Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth to turn hero next?

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Young director Abishan Jeevinth, whose recently released film 'Tourist Family' not only emerged a superhit but also came in for noteworthy praise from top film industry professionals including Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush, director S S Rajamouli, Surya, Kiccha Sudeep and Nani, is to now turn a full-fledged hero, if sources in the industry are to be believed.

It may be recalled that Abishan Jeevinth had played a small role in his own film, Tourist Family. He had appeared as a youngster, who goes into depression after the passing away of his mother in the film.

Now, it appears that the director is all set to turn a full-fledged hero next. Sources claim Abishan Jeevinth will act in a film that is to be directed by one of his close associates who worked with him on Tourist Family.

Sources also say that Anaswara Rajan will play the female lead in the film that is likely to have an English word as its title. However, there has been no official confirmation on any of these developments so far.

For the unaware, ‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, was a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also featured Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Abishan Jeevinth shot to fame with this film which was made on a very modest budget but which went on to rake in over Rs 91 crore.

Aravind Viswanathan was the cinematographer of the film, which had music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing was by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction was by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film was backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

