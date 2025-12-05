Tota Roy Choudhury calls Dhanush “furious force on camera, gentleman off it”

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bengali star Tota Roy Choudhury has opened up about his experience working with Dhanush on Tere Ishk Mein, saying he was left “wonder-struck” by the stark shift the star undergoes the moment the camera rolls.

Tota took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Dhanush and wrote: “With the actor par excellence…”

He recalled how the actor’s switch from a soft-spoken, courteous presence to the intense, rage-driven Shankar happened so swiftly that he often found himself simply staring in awe.

“Upon hearing ‘action’, his transformation from a mild mannered gentleman that he is, to the furious & rage-filled Shankar was so instantaneous and startling that oftentimes I just gaped at him, wonder struck,” he said.

The actor said he became a fan of Dhanush after watching the 2019 period action drama film Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran and is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. However, Tota is now a fan of Dhanush for the person he is.

“Became a fan of the actor #dhanush after watching #asuran but became a bigger fan of the wonderful human that @dhanushkraja sir is, after working with him. #tereishkmein,” wrote the actor, who plays Yashwant Beniwal in the Aanand L. Rai’s directorial.

A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

Tota is known for his versatile acting performances, fitness, martial arts and dance moves. His notable roles include Feluda in the web series Feludar Goyendagiri based on Satyajit Ray's Feluda series, Chandon Chatterjee in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Rohit Sen in Sreemoyee.

He made his big screen debut opposite Miss Jojo in Prabhat Roy's Bengali film Duranta Prem in 1993. His breakthrough role came with Rituparno Ghosh's National Award winning Bengali film Chokher Bali in 2003.

--IANS

dc/