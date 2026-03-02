Tom Holland and Zendaya have tied the knot, says her stylist

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly tied the knot, claims the actress’ stylist.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach broke the news of their marriage on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, telling Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked, “Is that true?”, Roach laughed and confirmed: “It’s very true,” reports variety.com.

The duo, who met on the set of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016, went public with their relationship in 2021.

Rumours of their engagement began circulating after Zendaya was spotted at last year’s Golden Globes ceremony with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Later in 2025, Holland confirmed they were betrothed after correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, reports variety.com.

In a clip that circulated online, Holland laughed while clarifying: “Fiancée.”

They reprised their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones Watson in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The couple will share the screen twice in 2026, first in June’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and later in July’s “The Odyssey” from director Christopher Nolan.

The two are private and rarely talks in public about their relationship. However, they have been open about the perks of working with each other.

“It’s a saving grace. (It’s the) best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said in 2024.

“It’s that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of, like, ‘Can’t wait to talk about that later.’”

Meanwhile, Zendaya shared that they met at a chemistry read and attests it’s “strangely comfortable” to act alongside her partner.

“It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told Vanity Fair in 2025.

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal.”

--IANS

dc/