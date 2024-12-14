Allu Arjun Breaks Silence on Sandhya Theatre Tragedy After Bail, Calls Incident "Unintentional"

Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

The court granted him bail after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 50,000. His release has been met with an outpouring of support from family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry.

Allu Arjun, addressing the media after his release, expressed his gratitude for the support he received and reiterated that the incident was an unfortunate accident. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," he said.

He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."

The actor went on to clarify that he had no direct involvement in the tragic incident, which occurred outside the theatre while he was inside watching the movie with his family. "It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper with the case," he added.

The tragic event took place when Allu Arjun arrived at Sandhya Theatre for the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

As fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the actor, the situation quickly became chaotic. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun's gesture of waving to the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle led to the chaotic situation. The ensuing chaos resulted in the death of a woman, Revathi, and injuries to her son.

Authorities have alleged that the actor's security team was responsible for pushing the crowd to clear the way for the actor's vehicle. Police also claimed that despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger, Allu Arjun's team failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation.

According to the police, the actor's extended stay inside the theatre after being alerted to the situation may have contributed to the unfortunate tragedy.

Allu Arjun's release was met with a strong show of support from his family and colleagues. His father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the widespread support his son received during the ongoing legal proceedings.

"I want to thank the media across India for giving extraordinary support to Bunny (Allu Arjun) during his film's success and for yesterday," Allu Aravind said.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Dagubatti, producer Dil Raju, director Sukumar, and other prominent Tollywood figures were seen at Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to stand by him following his release.

His father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, was also present to offer his support.

The arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have sparked widespread reactions. Allu Arjun's legal team, led by lawyer Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in his release, despite the High Court's order granting bail. Reddy referred to the extended detention as "illegal" and hinted at taking further legal action if necessary.

The actor's arrest has drawn support from various political figures and fellow celebrities. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KTR, and several others have condemned the arrest, calling it unjust.

Bollywood actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan have also voiced their solidarity with Allu Arjun during this challenging time.

During an earlier press conference, Allu Arjun had shared his emotional reaction to the tragic incident. "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," the actor remarked, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of life and the unfortunate turn of events. (ANI)