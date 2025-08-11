This looks killer, says Arjun Das as makers of Balti release Shanthanu Baghyaraj's first look as Kumar from the film!

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars Actor Arjun Das was among the first to react to actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj's striking first look in director Unni Sivalingam's upcoming Malayalam sports action drama 'Balti', calling it "Killer".

The makers of director Unni Sivalingam's upcoming Malayalam sports action drama 'Balti', featuring actor Shane Nigam in the lead, on Monday released the look of Tamil actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who plays a character called Kumar in the film.

The makers also released a video clip that gave a glimpse of Shanthanu's character in the film.

Arjun Das, who was impressed by Shanthanu's look in the film, took to X to congratulate his fellow actor. Sharing both the video clip and his first look poster from the film, Arjun Das wrote, "This looks killer! Wishing you the very best @imKBRshanthnu bro #BALTI"

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.

Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani and Shanthanu Baghyaraj in pivotal roles. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation from Tamil Sai Abhyankkar.

Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.

