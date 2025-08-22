This birthday feels extra special: Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee 

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the hit Television show Saath Nibhana Sathya, marks her birthday today. The actress shared a note on Instagram along with a few pictures from her happy celebration. She captioned it as, “This birthday feels extra special… because this year, I celebrate it as Joy’s mom. Surrounded by love, laughter, family, and friends, my heart feels full and grateful. Thank you to everyone who made this day so memorable – truly a birthday I will cherish forever.”

Devoleena, who continues to enjoy massive popularity as a Gopi Bahu on television, has been often in the spotlight not just for her acting career but also for her personal life. In 2022, the actress tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in an inter-religion marriage. The wedding had stirred discussions online and also invited trolling on social media. However, Devoleena remained firm in her choice, defending her relationship and urging fans to respect love beyond religion. Despite facing criticism, the actress has constantly spoken about standing by her decision and focusing on the happiness she shares with her husband.

The arrival of their son, Joy, added a new dimension to her life, making this year's birthday even more special. Known for her performance and personality, Devoleena has built a loyal fan base that continues to support her. Her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap Saath Nibhana Sathya made her a household name and one of the most loved faces on Indian television. Through her birthday post today, the actress reflected gratitude for her journey so far, embracing motherhood, marriage and her blooming career. The actress has kickstarted vlogging on her own youtube channel along with her husband and puts to display her regular life chores. Devoleena who belongs to Assam, is proud of her culture and never fails to promote it through her social media account. Fans laud her for her loyalty towards her state and its culture. She is an animal lover and never fails to help any animal in distress. Devoleena is also a proud mother to a Shih Tzu, Angel.

