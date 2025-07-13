'The Hunt' actor Sahil Vaid recalls his memories of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Sahil Vaid will next be seen as SP Amit Verma in the much-anticipated web series, "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case."

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Vaid recalled some of his memories from Rajiv Gandhi's assassination on May 21, 1991.

Speaking to IANS, the actor shared that he was seven years old at the time and happened to be living in Tamil Nadu during the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

"I was in Salem, not very far away, and I remember people talking about it, I remember people gossiping about it, I remember people making their own conspiracy theories," he shared.

Stating a particular incident, Vaid added, "I remember a conversation very clearly where people were telling each other where the bomb might be.

Somebody had said, 'the bomb was in the garland', someone said, 'the bomb was inside the ground'- I remember people only talked about this for days. Nobody could believe that something like this could happen especially in Tamil Nadu. Being a 6-7-year-old boy, whatever I could gather was that I important person had been assassinated."

Before this, the maker of 'The Hunt', Nagesh Kukunoor reflected on the possibility of political implications of the web series.

He told IANS that he has tried his best to steer clear of any scenes that could have any political implications, however, nowadays people tend to find controversy in anything.

Kukunoor said, "See I have done it to the best of my ability. I have handled it with the utmost sensibility. I have made sure that I steer clear. When the opportunity presented itself to do scenes that could have political implications I stayed away from that - I have done everything, but we live in a time where people can generate controversy out of anything - So, that's the reality of the situation we are in."

The powerful cast of the show will see Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bhagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, and Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando). Additionally, Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon have also been roped in to play important roles in the show.

