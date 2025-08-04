Telugu star Kiran Abbavaram's son named Hanu Abbavaram

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Well known Telugu star Kiran Abbavaram and his wife Rahasya Kiran on Monday announced that they had named their son Hanu Abbavaram.

The couple took their son to Tirumala on Monday and offered prayers at the temple, where they also chose to name their child.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Kiran Abbavaram wrote, "Koduku Peru 'Hanu Abbavaram '(Son's name is Hanu Abbavaram). With the blessings of Lord Hanuman and Venkateshwara swamy, we named our son today at Tirumala."

It may be recalled that the child was born on Hanuman Jayanthi in May this year.

Taking to his Instagram page then to announce the birth of a baby boy, Kiran Abbavaram said, "Blessed with a Baby Boy. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Thank you @rahasya_kiran."

Actor Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak, who worked in their debut film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru together in the year 2019, eventually got engaged in March 2024 and tied the knot on August 22, 2024.

Kiran Abbavaram, who is now working on a series of upcoming projects, will next have the comedy film K-Ramp hitting screens on October 18 for Deepavali this year. The film, which sources say will be Kiran Abbavaram's first full-fledged comedy role, has been directed by Jains Nani and produced by Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak. Yukti Thareja plays the female lead in the film which has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and cinematography by Sateesh Reddy Masam. Editing for the film, the shooting of which began in February this year, is by Chota K Prasad.

Kiran Abbavaram was also in the spotlight recently for his generous decision to lend a helping hand to 10 aspirants from the middle and lower middle income groups who wanted to enter the film industry but who did not have the means to do so.

At a pre-release event of his film Dilruba, Kiran Abbavaram had said, “When I came to Krishna Nagar for the first time, there were 40 to 50 people with me. We would meet at different places and discuss films. We wanted to make short films. However, every day, that number kept declining. It slowly became 40 and then 30 and then 10. Now, there aren't even two or three people. The reason being opportunity.”

Stating that he knew this fact because he too had suffered in a similar fashion, Kiran Abbavaram said, “Earning every single rupee is difficult. If a middle-class person or a person from the poorer sections told those around him that he wants to go to Hyderabad for any job, say for instance, a software job, people won’t say anything. They will bid him good luck and send him on his way. However, if we say, we are leaving to Hyderabad to look for an opportunity in cinema, nobody will agree. Nobody will give even Rs 5000 or Rs 10,000 per month. Nobody will support, because nobody has faith in cinema.”

“I have seen several people in my journey who have returned because of not having hope. I do not know how successful I will be or for how long I will be there. But I have always felt that if I managed to establish myself at some point, I must do what I can. Today, because of the love you all have shown me, I am in a relatively better place,” he said.

“I give you all my word on this stage. Every year, I can support 10 people from the lower middle class or from the middle class who are passionate about cinema and want to enter this industry but who do not have the means. It can be food, accommodation or anything pertaining to honing their skills sets in the cine field. As of this day, I will be able to look after 10 people,” he said.

“If by God's grace, my stature rises, I can look after a 100 or a 1000. But as of now, if there is somebody who is crazy about cinema but does not have support, I can look after their basic needs. I can look after 10 such persons at this time. I feel it is my responsibility,” he said, even as he urged filmmakers from the rural parts who had come to Hyderabad not to go back, giving up on their dreams.

“I request every filmmaker, who has come from a village, not to turn back without hope. Realise your dreams,” he had then said.

