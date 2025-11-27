Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan weds cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth

Chennai: Bigg Boss contestant and Tamil film actress Samyuktha Shanumughanathan wed cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth at an intimate ceremony here on Thursday.

The wedding, which was a closed affair, was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

Soon after the wedding, actress Samyuktha and cricketer Aniruda shared pictures of their wedding on their social media handles. They also put out a video showing them getting ready for their big day. The video also had popular television presenter and columnist Bhavna Balakrishnan, a close friend of Samyuktha, speaking about the couple.

Bhavna, while expressing her wishes to the couple, said, "Sometimes opposites attract. Sometimes, similar people come together. Sometimes, ambitious people come together. Sometimes loving people come together. But if two people came together as friends and healed each other in a very special manner, that was Ani and Sam. Wishing you two a beautiful life together."

Aniruda Srikkanth, who is the son of former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, is a cricketer and a sports commentator.

Actress Samyuktha, who played the role of a police officer in director A S Mukundan's recently released Tamil 'Madharas Mafia Company', shot to fame after her stint in the Tamil Television reality show Bigg Boss.

It may be recalled that the actress had, in August this year, dropped hints that she was dating Aniruda Srikkanth.

Taking to Instagram page to reintroduce herself to her followers, she had said, "Hi! If you are new to my page, let me reintroduce myself, I'm Samyuktha, everyone calls me Sam, Sammy, samosa, but if you are close or family then I’m Pinky. Went through a roller coaster ride with Covid, lost everything familiar or anything that felt like home and had to restart life from scratch, ( not because of Covid but during the same time frame)

"My lil bub was just about four years then ... As the Latin phrase goes, Fortes fortuna adiuvat, fortune favours the brave... And as a twist of fate would have , got into Bigg Boss, and all the great moments that followed and finally, a little hope that things might actually work out for me after all.

"Five years now, couple of movie stints, lots of social media content & campaigns, and man! Life is good. More than what I would have asked for. I love good laughs, I take my fitness seriously because it powered me through my tough times, I'm socially awkward, I forget people and names easily, I stick to 2-3 close friends of mine, can’t do too many social events, very weak social battery, but I do have a wild sense of humour, that I believe I have passed it over to my son too.

"So follow me, as I laugh through struggles, fumble through life, and make fun nonsense content because life is too short to be serious and yea for sure for some cute dance reels. I weathered the storm and here I'm smooth sailing, Tune in for vibes only. P.s got a very cute Bf also Yaay! Happy endings."

