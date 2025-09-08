Teja Sajja reveals why he is grateful to S. S. Rajamouli

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mirai’, has lauded ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for paving the way on the global scale for a fresh wave of talents from Indian cinema.

Teja spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai in the run-up to the film’s release. When he was asked about the culture of ‘Jugaad’ which is inherent to the Indian sub-continent, and how does ‘Jugaad’ trickle down in mounting films in India, he said, “Necessity is the mother of invention. So, just because we have these limitations today, we are trying to make films in limited set up or budgets”.

He further mentioned, “But in future, I am pretty sure after Rajamouli sir's next film that they have laid a road for us to showcase our talent to the international audience with ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, of course. Now, they are paving the path into the international audience as well. So, it will be easier for us, and when the international audience also starts watching our films in theatres as mainstream films, then of course we will also have greater budgets and we will also do something as good as them”.

‘Mirai’ is a fantasy action adventure film, and features the actor in the role of Super Yodha, who has to protect the scriptures.

He went on, “We are already there, sir. We are already doing something really fantastic, really rooted and which has meaning to it. As Indian cinema, I think we do meaningful films”.

“I am not here to comment about any other western films or anything, but I am quite sure we have a lot of inspirations that we can take from our Indian itihasas, from our culture, from our land and we can deliver it to people across countries”, he added.

Produced by People Media Factory, ‘Mirai’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, 2025.

