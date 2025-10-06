Tanya Maniktala: I have no interest in doing ‘flowerpot roles’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, who is all set to be seen in Paan Parda Zarda, has talked about her "empowered" character in the upcoming film and said that she has no interest in doing ‘flowerpot roles’.

“For me, it has never been about just being a part of a film; it has always been about what my character brings to the story. Honestly, I have no interest in doing what we often call ‘flowerpot roles’—where a woman is simply there to fill the frame but not the narrative,” Tanya told IANS.

The actress reveals why Paan Parda Zarda is a refreshing experience.

“Usually, in projects of this scale and genre, women characters end up on the sidelines, adding little more than a decorative presence. But with Paan Parda Zarda, it has been a very different and refreshing experience,” she said.

Tanya went on to express her gratitude for director Gurmeet Singh’s vision of placing women at the centre of the narrative.

“My character is empowered, strong, and central to the storytelling. Director Gurmeet Singh ensured that the women in the film are not only relevant but also drive the story forward. To be at the centre of such a narrative is both exciting and rewarding as an actor. It gives me the space to perform, to contribute, and to represent women as they should be—multifaceted, powerful, and integral.”

“I feel grateful that I got this opportunity to play such a strong role, and I truly hope it resonates with the audience the way it resonated with me while performing it.”

Paan Parda Zarda is in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq opposite Skand Thakur and in Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She also appeared in Netflix's How To Fall In Love opposite Ayush Mehra. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Tanya also acted in Tooth Pari opposite Shantanu Maheshwari along with the web series P.I. Meena and Flames Season 3. In 2024, she played Tulika in her second film, Kill opposite Lakshya.

--IANS

dc/