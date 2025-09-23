Tanishaa Mukerji shares happy pictures from mother Tanuja's 82nd birthday celebrations

Mumbai Sep 23, IANS Veteran actress Tanuja, one of the most cherished names in Indian cinema, celebrated her birthday with warmth, love and family by her side.

Daughter and actress Tanisha Mukherjee shared a beautiful moment on social media, posting a heartfelt wish that read, “Happy Birthday Mommy, Tum jiyo hazaaron saal yeh meri hai aarzoo.”

The picture featured Tanuja smiling radiantly while enjoying a slice of cake, embodying grace and positivity. Bollywood star and Tanuja's elder daughter Kajol too shared a few pictures and videos straight from her mother's simple yet loving birthday celebrations.

She captioned it as, “Happy birthday to #Maadurga #Maakali #Maachandi, etc., all rolled into one.” I am so blessed that I have her! Grateful always that Maa gave me herself in the form of my mother... gratitude, gratitude, gratitude eternally and forever... #Tanuja, thank you for choosing me as your daughter. I hope I am an ode to you always. #duggadugga #pujospecial.” On the occasion of her 82nd birthday, love poured in from all corners.

Actress Shamita Shetty extended bomb wishes with the sweet comment, while industry veteran Jackie Shroff also sent across greetings, adding to the wave of admiration and respect Tanuja continues to receive. Bollywood star and Tanuja's elder daughter Kajol, known for her witty and heartfelt presence on social media, reshared Jackie Shroff's post and conveyed gratitude on behalf of her mother, writing, “Thank you from Mummy.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with blessings and love for the legendary actress, making the day even more special for her. For the uninitiated, Tanuja has mesmerised audiences with her stellar performances in movies like “Haathi Mere Saathi”, “Jewel Thief”, “Anubhav”, “Mere Jeevan Saathi” and others. The actress remains an evergreen figure in Indian cinema, and her effortless charm and new acting have caught a unique space for her in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi films.

On the personal front, Tanuja, who is the daughter of legendary actress Shobhana Samarth and sister of Bollywood star Nutan, married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, and together they had two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha.

