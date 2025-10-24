Tanishaa Mukerji shares a reunion picture of legendary stars Tanuja & Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai Oct 24, IANS Actress Tanishaa Mukerji recently took fans on a trip down memory lane.

The actress took to her social media account to share a beautiful reunion picture moment featuring her mother, Bollywood veteran actress Tanuja, and Bollywood superstar Jaya Bachchan. The actress captioned the image as, "What an epic pic! #Throwback #Tanuja #JayaBachchan. The picture celebrates the reunion of two of Indian cinema's most successful actresses.

In the photo, Tanuja and Jaya Bachchan are seen smiling happily for the camera. The actresses, both dressed in traditional silk sarees, look stunning. Tanuja is seen donning a pastel green saree with minimal jewellery and a string of pearls, while Jaya Bachchan seems to have opted for a striking pink and orange silk saree with golden zari detailing.

She accessorised it with a statement ruby ring. The picture seems to have been taken at a festive event and radiates sheer nostalgia. For the uninitiated, both the actresses ruled Hindi cinema during the 1960s-1980s. Tanuja, known for her charm and innocent screen presence, starred in several hits like Jewel Thief in 1967, Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971, Anubhav in 1971, and Mere Jeevan Saathi in 1972, to name a few. Jaya Bachchan, who began a career with Guddi, went on to deliver superhit performances in movies like Abhiman in 1973, Koshish in 1972, Chupke Chupke in 1975, Mili in 1975, Sholay, Zanjeer and others.

Both stars belong to illustrious film families. Tanuja, the daughter of actress Shobhna Samarth, was married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and is the mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji.

Jaya Bachchan, one of the most respected names in Indian cinema, married megastar Amitabh Bachchan while at the peak of her career and is the mother of actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She is also mother-in-law to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

