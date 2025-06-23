Tamil version of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The makers of director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, on Monday released Tamil version of the first single from the film, 'Sailoree', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Vikram Prabhu took to his X timeline to share the link to the single. He wrote, "#GHAATI First Single #Sailore TAMIL out now. Chant #Sailore in celebration and dance to the folk beats. A @NagavelliV Musical Debut. A @madhankarky lyrical. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th.#GhaatiFromJuly11th."

The Tamil version of the folk number has lyrics by Madhan Karky and has been rendered by Lipsika Bhashyam and Sagar Nagavelli in the music of Sagar Nagavelli.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is slated to hit screens on July 11 this year.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead character Desi Raju in the film. In a glimpse video that was released on the occasion of Vikram Prabhu's birthday earlier this year, Vikram is seen being chased by the police through dense forests and rugged ghat areas. What follows is a series of intense action sequences where he takes on goons. The action-packed sequences end with a lighter, romantic touch as Vikram and Anushka share a meaningful, yet subtle moment riding their bikes side by side, flashing smiles at each other, suggesting a powerful chemistry between their characters.

The glimpse has given the impression that the film will not only contain high-octane action sequences but also a compelling love story.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani will bring to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music will seek to amplify its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

Set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is slated for a grand release on July 11 this year.

IANS

mkr/