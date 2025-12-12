Tamannaah Bhatia says playing yesteryear actress Jayashree taught her more than she ever imagined

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has opened up about playing yesteryear actress Jayashree in V. Shantaram’s upcoming biopic.

In her latest post on Instagram, she revealed that the experience taught her far more than she ever imagined. Tamannaah said that stepping into the shoes of the iconic star proved to be a deeply enriching journey. It allowed her to understand a different era of cinema and appreciate the artistry that defined it. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baahubali’ actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos showing her getting ready as Jayashree.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “Every bit of love that we have received on the poster of Jayashree ji for V. Shantaram, is an ode to her. Ode to her grace, and her legacy. Thank you.”

“Stepping into this world has already been intimate and deeply meaningful, even on the early days. V. Shantaram’s vision reshaped cinema long before its time. Becoming Jayashree has taught me more than I had imagined, and I look forward to everything this journey will continue to bring.”

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming biopic. For the unversed, Jayashree is remembered for her remarkable performances in classics such as “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani,” “Shakuntala,” “Chandra Rao More,” “Dahej,” and several other iconic films.

Talking about her character, Tamannaah had earlier shared in a statement, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal.”

“Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree.”

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film titled V. Shantaram is a historical biographical drama that celebrates the life, legacy, and cinematic revolution sparked by one of India’s most visionary storytellers.

--IANS

ps/