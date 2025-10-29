Sydney Sweeney on ‘Christy’: It’s a very personal issue that’s important to me

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney hopes her upcoming film “Christy” will "raise more awareness" of domestic violence issues and shared that it is a “very personal issue that’s important” to her.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays boxer Christy Martin in the new biographical sports drama film, told Variety: "It’s a very personal issue that’s important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness. It’s personal."

The actress stars in the new David Michod-directed movie alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O'Brian, and she can't wait for film fans to see her latest project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I’m so excited for everybody to see Christy Martin."

Foster said that the abuse scenes in the film tested their limits as performers. However, the director "created a safe space" for the two.

Speaking about his co-star, Foster said: "As we got deeper into the material and closer to shooting, all I could see is this sensitive human. And I could feel that she felt a great responsibility to represent Christy’s resilience the best she could and bring her own lantern to it. And Syd’s lantern is bright."

Foster also shared that he relished the experience of working with Sweeney, who has become one of the most talked-about women in the world in recent years.

The actor said: "There always seems to be a bit of hoopla around her. Positive or negative, she seems to provoke a reaction. But that is not the person I first met.

"I only know Syd as a sensitive human, utterly professional, kind to the crew, prepared, looked everybody in the eye, remembered their names. To me that’s an old-school value system that I don’t see in a lot of people in her position."

Earlier this year, the actress shared that she feels inspired by Christy Martin.

She told Vanity Fair: "I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

Sweeney got herself in tip-top physical shape in order to play Christy in the movie. The actress was also determined to not use a stunt double for the boxing scenes.

She said: "Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force. I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits."

--IANS

dc/