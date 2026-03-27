Sushmita Konidela wishes Ram Charan on birthday; says "He is our strength"

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) Well known producer Sushmita Konidela, who is also the daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has now penned a birthday greeting to her brother, Telugu star Ram Charan, in which she has called him their strength and pride.

Read More

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a birthday greeting for her superstar brother, she wrote, "He is our Strength. He is our Pride. He is our Love. Happiest birthday to my dearest Brother. May God bless him with abundance. @alwaysramcharan."

Actor Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela too was among those who wished Ram Charan a happy birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anna Konidela wrote, "A very happy birthday to Charan Anna from Mark and all of us. May he always be strong and successful! Happy birthday @alwaysramcharan."

It may be recalled that only a day ago, Anna Konidela had penned an emotional post about how she had never had a brother but how life had quietly given her two brothers in Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu.

Meanwhile, on Thursday actor Ram Charan arrived on the sets of 'Peddi' to resume work, much to the delight of all his fans. A video of the actor being greeted by those on the set of Peddi has now gone viral.

It may be recalled that actor Ram Charan had undergone a slight procedure to treat a minor injury he had sustained to his left eyelid on the sets of 'Peddi' on Wednesday. The injury to the actor's eyelid had caused concern among fans and film buffs, prompting the makers of the film to issue a clarification that actor Ram Charan was fine and that he would resume filming from Thursday.

In a statement, the makers of the film, had said, "We'd like to clarify the recent discussions regarding a small incident on the sets of 'Peddi'. We want to reassure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is perfectly fine and in good health. He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out. He is set to resume shooting tomorrow without any interruptions to the filming schedule."

The makers further added, "We appreciate everyone's concern, but there is no need for alarm. Everything is well-managed, and the production is progressing smoothly."

--IANS

mkr/