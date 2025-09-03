Sunit Morarjee on returning as Sharad Kute in Baaghi 4: 'It feels like a homecoming'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Sunit Morarjee is returning to the fourth instalment of the popular 'Baaghi' franchise as inspector Sharad Kute.

His character has evolved throughout the franchise- starting off as a grotty cop, he gradually transitioned into his extension as a jugaadu guy.

Reflecting on returning to the screens as Kute yet again, Sunit said that coming back into the shoes of the character feels like homecoming.

"This role and the Baaghi franchise have been a turning point in my career, and each time I play Kute, it offers me a new perspective on acting," he shared.

Talking about his connection with the 'Baaghi' franchise, Sunit added, "It truly feels like I have built a special connection with the world of Baaghi, and I am glad to have dedicated years to this franchise. The audiences are loving it, and it feels like the efforts are paying off. Considering that Ronny and Kute will be seen on the screens once again, I can’t wait for the audience to witness the action magic unfold in Baaghi 4.”

Sunit made his acting debut with "Baaghi 2" back in 2018, wherein he played the corrupt cop. Later, his character also appeared in "Baaghi 3'', and now he is all set to make an impact with "Baaghi 4".

With Tiger Shroff as the lead, the sequel will also feature former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as the leading lady, along with Sonam Bajwa in a crucial role.

Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in as a deranged antagonist in "Baaghi 4".

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the screenplay of the film has been provided by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Baaghi 4" is now slated to release in theatres on September 5.

The primary instalment in the "Baaghi" series reached the audience in 2016, followed by its sequels - "Baaghi 2" in 2018, and "Baaghi 3" in 2020.

