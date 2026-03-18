Sundar C reunites with director V Z Dhorai for new horror thriller; Bollywood star to play a pivotal role

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Director V Z Dhorai, who has delivered superhit films such as 'Iruttu' and 'Thalainagaram 2', is to next direct a horror thriller featuring actor and director Sundar C in the lead.

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Sources in the know say that the production house Moment Entertainments will be producing this horror thriller. This film will be the fifth film of the production house which has already produced films such as 'Mo', 'Maayon', 'Madras Matinee' and an upcoming film starring Selvaraghavan. The film is to be produced by G.A. Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan on behalf of Moment Entertainments.

The news of the winning combination of Sundar C and Dhorai V.Z reuniting once again for this project after their successful films 'Iruttu' and 'Thalainagaram 2' has led to huge expectations among fans about the film.

Sources in the know say that the upcoming film will be a gripping horror thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Producer Harikrishnan, while speaking about the project, said, “We are happy to produce a film that brings Sundar C and Dhorai V.Z. together once again. We are planning to begin shooting in the month of May. This film will offer a completely new experience for audiences.”

Sources say that actor and comedian Yogi Babu will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. They also claim that the makers intend to bring on board a leading Bollywood actor to play a crucial role in the film.

The sources also add that popular Tamil stars were expected to come on board soon and that they would be seen portraying key characters in the film.

Cinematographer C Ramprasad, who has worked on blockbuster Telugu films such as 'Bhagavanth Kesari', 'Akhanda', and 'Akhanda 2', is to handle the cinematography for this project. Leading art director D.R.K. Kiran will take care of the film’s art direction.

A formal announcement regarding the cast and technical crew of the new film will be made soon, say sources.

--IANS

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