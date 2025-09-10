Sudha Kongara tells actor Ravi Mohan: Enjoying working with you my beautiful gentleman actor!

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS)Director Sudha Kongara, who is now working with actor Ravi Mohan in her eagerly-awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Wednesday penned an adorable birthday wish for Ravi Mohan in which she said that she was so enjoying working with him.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a birthday wish for the actor, who has been going through tough times in the recent past, she wrote, "Look for the quietest spot on sets and you will find Ravi over there, preparing, unruffled, and 200 percent into the character and the scene! So enjoying working with you, my beautiful gentleman actor !! Happy happy birthday and may you have the best times ahead."

Parasakthi, which will feature Ravi Mohan as the antagonist for the first time, is in its final leg of shooting. It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third. Now, the film is in its final stages. ‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

Actor S J Suryah, who is working with Ravi Mohan in his upcoming film Bro Code, too penned a birthday wish for Ravi.

S J Suryah wrote, "Happy birthday #BROCODE BRO, Star actor, wonderful human being and the producer, director @iam_RaviMohan sir. Have a great year sir & wishing and praying God - will bless you with lots more success and happiness - sjs."

Bro Code, which is being directed by Karthik Yogi, will be a full-length action comedy entertainer. The film, sources had pointed out, will feature actor S J Suryah in a pivotal role with a positive spin to it.

This apart, the film is likely to feature four heroines. Music for the film is being scored by Harshvardhan, best known for his work in 'Animal'. Bro Code incidentally will be the first film to be produced by Ravi Mohan's production house.

--IANS

Mkr/