Subhash Ghai lauds PM Narendra Modi for ‘talking through eyes more than words’

Mumbai Jan 28 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared his excitement upon meeting Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi after during the Republic Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Expressing his admiration for the Prime Minister, Subhash Ghai highlighted a rare and unique quality in the PM’s personality.

Sharing his experience, Subhash Ghai shared a photo on social media and wrote, “A unique quality in personality in our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, is that whenever he meets you, he talks through his eyes more than words. I felt great when he greeted me with a smile by my name at the home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.”

The filmmaker expressed his thrill upon being recognised by his name by the Prime Minister.

For the uninitiated, Subhash Ghai has been one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema. Over the last 5 decades, the filmmaker has delivered several superhits. His filmography includes classics such as Karz Hero, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Yaadein.

The veteran who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, had reflected on his journey in cinema.

The filmmaker had spoken to IANS and shared how he navigated the film industry, and the challenges. He told IANS, “55 years ago I was studying in FTII, I did an acting course there, and I learned a lot, I learned world cinema then I stayed in acting for 3 years, 3 years I was a writer, 3 years I was a director then I was a producer”.

He further mentioned, “I made 18-19 films then I went to IPO with my company. Following this, I became a distributor then I became an exhibitor and then I opened a film school because all the kids coming to Bombay they did not know where they should go in which studio how to show their talent so I told them to come here stay here for 2-3 years connect with industry connect with experts talk to them practise here and then go to industry this was my purpose”.

He also spoke about the changes in the film industry that have happened over the years.

He said, “After every 30 years, new directors and writers enter the game. So, cinema is a mirror of life and people. People change, time changes, situations change, and economic situations change. In the same way, our drama also changes, the expression narratives also change. If you see today's narrative it is not the 90s or 80s narrative ours”.

“When digital came we got so many facilities and so many formats today we have dacoit drama, we have OTT series, we have television. So, kids got a very good chance to see the stories, big stories. So, cinema is not individual with cinema we have 20 more things”, he added.

