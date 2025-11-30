Subhash Ghai celebrates timeless bond with Laxmikant–Pyarelal after 95-year-old's viral rendition of ‘Bada Dukh Dina’

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently reflected on his timeless bond with legendary composers Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

In his recent post on Instagram, he emphasized that great music in films comes from emotional harmony between the director and music composers, not from financial transactions. Subhash shared that a video reel of a 95-year-old village woman singing “Bada Dukh Dina” with full tune and vigor inspired him. The performance moved him so much that he called veteran composer Pyarelal ji over video to reminisce about the deep emotional bond they shared in creating music during the 1980s and 1990s.

The veteran director also expressed happiness over reconnecting and wished Pyarelal ji a healthy, long life, while also remembering the late Laxmi. Sharing their monochrome throwback picture, Subhash Ghai wrote, “Only emotional harmony between a director n music composers can bring great music in a Film. Not money transactions.

I got a video reel in social media on 95 years village woman singing ‘bada dukh dina “ in full tune n vigour that inspired me to call Pyarelal ji on video n talk about our true emotional tie up to bring such music in 80/90 s We felt happy. God bless him healthy long life. We miss luxmi ji too.”(sic)

Laxmikant–Pyarelal were a legendary Indian composer duo, comprising Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar. Over a prolific career spanning from 1963 to 1998, they composed music for around 750 films and collaborated with numerous renowned filmmakers.

Laxmikant–Pyarelal began their career by composing music for Babubhai Mistri's Parasmani, which proved to be a commercial success. Two songs from the film, "Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra, Kali Zulfen, Rang Sunehra" and "Woh Jab Yaad Aaye, Bahut Yaad Aaye," became superhits and were featured in the annual Binaca Geetmala list. They further established themselves when they composed the soundtrack for Rajshri Productions' blockbuster musical drama “Dosti.”

