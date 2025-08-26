Subhash Ghai admits to be eternally smitten by Madhubala

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer, Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, is a staunch fan of the actress Madhubala.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actress, as he heaped praise on her calling her the “most beautiful screen face”.

He wrote in the caption, “Oh yes, MADHUBALA has been always my most favourite heroine on screen till date because of her graceful movements, versatility in talent, a most beautiful screen face. Though Suchitra Sen n Madhuri Dixit cud match later. I am still searching for a face on screen like Madhubala though some good talent could be seen today of course. Search is on (sic)”.

Earlier, the producer-director looked back at his first “major film”, as he took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of his film ‘Umang’, in which he worked as an actor before he got his calling as filmmaker.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “My first major film as one the lead actors in film #Umang, a musical film by Gurudutt Films Atmaram N Shankar–Jaikishan in 1970. It brought me many leading roles till I rediscovered my talent as film writer n director to focus my life. Amazing journey but hardwork is the only key to success. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas”.

Prior to this, he had penned a heartfelt note on his wife Mukta’s birthday and said that it was she who taught him to face crisis gracefully and dignity. He took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of him and his wife Mukta.

Subhash is considered one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers of the 1980s and 1990s, and has seen major commercial success.

