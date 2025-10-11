Stop sharing AI generated fake visuals: Priyanka Arul Mohan

Chennai: Pointing out that some AI generated images falsely depicting her were being circulated, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan has now urged audiences and social media users not to share or spread these visuals.

Taking to her social media timelines to address the issue, the actress, who is popular in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, wrote, "Some AI-generated images falsely depicting me have been circulating. Please stop sharing or spreading these fake visuals. AI should be used for ethical creativity and not misinformation. Let’s be mindful of what we create and what we share. Thank you."

It may be recalled that the actress, who was last seen in the Telugu superhit film 'They call him OG', opposite actor Pawan Kalyan.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' released on September 25 this year. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka, the film boasted a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka had recently gone on to thank audiences for showering their love on the film.

She posted pictures shot on the sets of 'They call him OG' and wrote,"Bits and pieces of memories that mean the most. Thank you all for showering so much love on our film. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude. Enjoy our film OG in your nearest theatres."

The actress is currently working on two upcoming films. While one is a film that is to be directed by Rajesh and features Ravi Mohan in the lead, the other is a film that is to be directed by Ken Royson, featuring Kavin in the lead.

In fact, the inaugural function of the Ken Royson- Kavin film took place in a grand fashion in the city recently. The film, a fantasy romantic comedy, is being produced by popular production house Think Studios. It will have music by music director OFRO. Producer Swaroop Reddy is producing this yet-to-be-titled film on behalf of Think Studios.

The film has generated a lot of interest and excitement among fans and film lovers as this is the first time that actors Kavin and Priyanka Mohan are teaming up for a film.

--IANS