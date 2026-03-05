SRK, Aamir Khan spotted having thoughtful discussion at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Aamir Khan attended the wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

On Thursday, the actors were seen attending the ceremony. While SRK was seen with his family, daughter Suhana, and wife Gauri, Aamir was seen talking to SRK amidst heavy turnout.

While SRK was dressed in a beige coloured traditional wear, Aamir opted for a red coloured kurta paired with a jacket.

Earlier in the day, Jaya Bachchan, and her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked a rare appearance together at the wedding ceremony of Arjun.

On Thursday, the Bachchan family were seen attending the wedding festivities of Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok. Aishwarya was dressed in silver anarkali. The ensemble featured intricate all-over silver embroidery that shimmered under the lights. Her ethnic ensemble featured a floor-length flared cut that exuded royal elegance. Abhishek looked dapper, as he opted for a black sherwani.

The rumours about a possible separation between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have circulated periodically on social media and the media, largely driven by speculation over their limited joint appearances at certain public events. Reports intensified when the two were seen attending some occasions separately, leading to online conjecture about strain in their marriage. It was also reported that Abhishek allegedly fell for actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their streaming film ‘Dasvi’.

However, neither actor has issued any statement confirming such claims. The speculation has repeatedly been countered by their public appearances together. The couple has been seen attending film events, airport sightings, and family functions with their daughter, signalling normalcy in their personal life.

--IANS

aa/